Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CEO Sells $661,875.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $661,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $469,687.50.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mimecast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mimecast by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

