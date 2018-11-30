Insider Selling: Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) CFO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $79,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.01. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $107.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth $252,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

