Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $5,116,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

