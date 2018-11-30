Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG) Insider Acquires A$49,413.00 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Helen Nugent acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.06 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,413.00 ($35,044.68).

Shares of IAG opened at A$7.28 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$5.82 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of A$8.25 ($5.85).

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

