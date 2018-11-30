Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,291.83 ($16.88).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, October 8th.

ICP opened at GBX 1,017 ($13.29) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 35.10 ($0.46) by GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, insider Benoit Durteste bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £481,500 ($629,165.03). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 102,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.77), for a total value of £1,085,324.88 ($1,418,169.19).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

