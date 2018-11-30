International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 305.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 187,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,472,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,439,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

