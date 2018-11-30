International Petroleum (IPCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Shares of International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 14931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$7.50 to C$8.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Rebecca Gordon acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,355.00.

About International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe and South East Asia. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Bertam, Malaysia; Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France; and the Netherlands. As at December 31, 2017, it had proved and probable reserves of 129.1 million barrels of oil equivalents.

