International Seaways Inc (INSW) Major Shareholder Sells $3,325,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paulson & Co. Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 125,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 146,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,765,240.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 101,673 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,931,787.00.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 143,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,829. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $557.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,288,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 428,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 229,499 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

