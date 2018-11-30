Intertek Group (ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,960 ($77.88) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($59.85) to GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,300.91 ($69.27).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,804 ($62.77) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

In other Intertek Group news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,056 ($66.07), for a total value of £73,312 ($95,795.11). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 40,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,850 ($63.37), for a total transaction of £1,959,788 ($2,560,810.14).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

