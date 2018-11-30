Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Receives GBX 5,472.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,463.75 ($71.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,585 ($72.98) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 107 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,697 ($61.37). 680,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,056 ($66.07), for a total transaction of £73,312 ($95,795.11). Also, insider Lena Wilson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,867 ($63.60) per share, with a total value of £19,468 ($25,438.39).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

