Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 572.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4,913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $127.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

