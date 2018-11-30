Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Endava (DAVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endava (NYSE: DAVA):

11/30/2018 – Endava was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/21/2018 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/15/2018 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/9/2018 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/24/2018 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/12/2018 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Endava stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,583. Endava PLC – has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth about $5,996,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

