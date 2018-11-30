Investors Buy CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (TVIX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:TVIX) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $96.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $4.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY traded down ($2.59) for the day and closed at $40.54
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the third quarter worth $104,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the third quarter worth $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 598.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 38.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 175,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter.
