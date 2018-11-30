Investors Buy Large Volume of Radius Health Put Options (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 987% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB Biotech AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 6,590,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,307,000 after buying an additional 389,363 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its stake in Radius Health by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,584,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,559,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Radius Health by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 386,437 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $694.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

