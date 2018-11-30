Investors Buy Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $11.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $91.60

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/investors-buy-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-utilities-etf-ryu-on-weakness.html.

