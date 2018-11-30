Investors Buy SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $198.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.20 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $115.54

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,023,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,822,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,504 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,803,000 after purchasing an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,317,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,347,000.

About SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

