Investors Buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $102.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.01 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $19.09

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/investors-buy-vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-on-weakness.html.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.