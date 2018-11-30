Investors Buy Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $253.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.63 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Verizon Communications had the highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $60.06

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,018,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,681,000 after buying an additional 806,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 289,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 507,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

