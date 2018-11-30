Investors Purchase Large Volume of Huntsman Put Options (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,327 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,775% compared to the typical volume of 707 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $56,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

