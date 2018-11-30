Investors Sell Shares of Duke Energy (DUK) on Strength (DUK)

Investors sold shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) on strength during trading on Friday. $48.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Duke Energy had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Duke Energy traded up $0.97 for the day and closed at $88.57

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 52,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 272,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 124,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,280,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,368,000 after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

