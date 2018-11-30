Investors Sell Shares of Duke Energy (DUK) on Strength (DUK)

Investors sold shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) on strength during trading on Friday. $48.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Duke Energy had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Duke Energy traded up $0.97 for the day and closed at $88.57
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.06.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 52,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 272,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 124,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,280,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,368,000 after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.