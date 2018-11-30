Investors Sell Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Traders sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading on Friday. $162.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $750.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $588.33 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mastercard had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $4.41 for the day and closed at $201.07

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

The company has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

