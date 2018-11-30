Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) on Strength (VEA)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $107.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $225.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.38 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $40.08

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 358,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 195,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000.

