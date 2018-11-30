Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $35.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $156.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $27.18

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 285.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,793,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,343,000 after buying an additional 9,470,561 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,023,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,952,000 after buying an additional 3,498,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $328,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 274.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,507,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,839,000 after buying an additional 8,435,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,001,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,567,000 after buying an additional 2,891,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/investors-sell-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-on-strength-gdxj.html.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.