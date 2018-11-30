IOST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 11% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, Koinex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.02423981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00126092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00191805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.09358914 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,003,807,131 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, Zebpay, Kyber Network, BigONE, ABCC, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, BitMart, OTCBTC and Binance.

