Iradimed (IRMD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 69.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

