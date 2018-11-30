iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,091,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-hdv-shares-sold-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.