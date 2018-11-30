iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lifted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 225,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $78.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

