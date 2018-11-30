iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,780,000 after buying an additional 1,253,152 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 89,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the period.

CIU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.69. 226,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,795. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

