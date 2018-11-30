iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

EMB opened at $103.46 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

