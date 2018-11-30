iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 184.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,548,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,585.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,331 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,198,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 857,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 486,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $26.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

