iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 116.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

