iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $151.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

