iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,400,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,777,000 after acquiring an additional 324,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,942,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,102,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.25 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

