iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Stake Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7,416.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $172.40 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

