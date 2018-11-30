iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,610,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth $549,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 229.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the period.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

