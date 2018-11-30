J.Jill (JILL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded J.Jill from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded J.Jill from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:JILL opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 19.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 88.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

