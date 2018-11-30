J M Smucker (SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. J M Smucker updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

NYSE:SJM opened at $103.44 on Friday. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “J M Smucker (SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/j-m-smucker-sjm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.