J M Smucker (SJM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

J M Smucker stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 347.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

