J M Smucker (SJM) PT Set at $125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a $125.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NYSE:SJM opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,934,000 after purchasing an additional 484,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 88.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 327,621 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

