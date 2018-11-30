J M Smucker (SJM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J M Smucker earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected J M Smucker’s analysis:

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “J M Smucker (SJM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/j-m-smucker-sjm-receiving-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.