Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Director James Mahase Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.78 per share, with a total value of C$61,560.00.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.25 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 1 year low of C$29.47 and a 1 year high of C$35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/james-mahase-singh-acquires-2000-shares-of-great-west-lifeco-inc-gwo-stock.html.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.