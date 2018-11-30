James Mahase Singh Acquires 2,000 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Director James Mahase Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.78 per share, with a total value of C$61,560.00.
Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.25 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 1 year low of C$29.47 and a 1 year high of C$35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.
GWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.89.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.
