Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 983.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $62.49 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-sells-4580-shares-of-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.