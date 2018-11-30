Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $66.72 Million Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.60% of MAXIMUS worth $66,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 72.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

MMS stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 29,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,987,717.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 464,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,718,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $987,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,626. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

