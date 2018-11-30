Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 438,136 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438,136 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Avery Dennison worth $71,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of AVY opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

