JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Sells $2,039,490.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $2,039,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, University Yale sold 153,279 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48.

On Monday, November 26th, University Yale sold 126,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $5,003,460.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 1,573,860 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,097.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 947,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after buying an additional 904,306 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,899,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

