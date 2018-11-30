JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director University Yale Sells 126,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $5,003,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, University Yale sold 153,279 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48.

On Friday, November 23rd, University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $2,039,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,860 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,097.8% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 947,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 904,306 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $13,659,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $12,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

