JD.Com Inc (JD) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 56.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 1,296,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,642,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,078.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.Com to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

