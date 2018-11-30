JD.Com Inc (JD) Short Interest Update

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,811,337 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 44,512,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,725,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JD opened at $20.97 on Friday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

