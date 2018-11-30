JD.Com Inc (JD) Stake Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,433,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,575,070 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.87% of JD.Com worth $272,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in JD.Com by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 57,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 492,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 278,421 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JD.Com by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nomura cut their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

