Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €11.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. equinet set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.95 ($19.70).

FRA DTE opened at €15.39 ($17.89) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

